Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad results from Nottingham

Hughes vs Galahad results: World Boxing News presents results from Nottingham as Maxi Hughes fights former world champion Kid Galahad at lightweight.

Hughes vs Galahad results

Cyrus Pattinson produced a crunching left hand in the sixth round to claim the vacant WBO Continental welterweight title.

Pattinson shipped a big shot from Jorick Luisetto but fired back with his own. On a delayed reaction, Luisetto went down as Pattinson tried to finish the job.

There was no need for any further punches, though, as the fight was over when referee Bob Williams stepped in to stop the fight.

At super welterweight, Junaid Bostan halted Anas Isarti in the sixth round. A flurry of punches, beginning with a stunner of a right hand, put Isarti in the corner.

The third man in the ring wasted no time ending the contest.

Rhiannon Dixon went the distance with Edina Kiss to gain a valuable six rounds. The Wigan fighter took the decision against the Hungarian 60-54.

Mohammed Sameer, fighting out of Peterborough, improved to 5-0, winning all four rounds against Dale Arrowsmith.

The middleweight was too slick for the Hyde man. The result was never doubted in the opener.

Remaining bouts:

LIVE ON DAZN FROM 7 pm

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

Cheavon Clarke (199.3lbs) vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (197.5lbs)

Gravesend Buenos Aires, Argentina

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Solomon Dacres (229.4lbs) vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (305.5lbs)

Birmingham La Cumbre, Cordoba, Argentina

Followed by

10 x 2 mins WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight titles

Hannah Rankin (153.4lbs) vs. Terri Harper (152lbs)

Glasgow Denaby

Followed by

12 x 3 mins IBO World Lightweight title

Maxi Hughes (134.4lbs) vs. Kid Galahad (134.7lbs)

Rossington Sheffield

Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad fighter quotes

Hughes

Only Barry knows if he’s the same after that KO. Speaking to Terri about it, she had the same with Alicia Baumgardner on the same night, but she’s exorcised those demons in March by getting back in the ring.

I spoke to Tony Bellew, and he said no one gets to see if they have exorcised the demons until they get back through the ropes and hit the chin with eight-ounce gloves.

There was genuine compassion there. No one likes to see a fellow fighter go down as heavy as that and see paramedics rush to the ring. We never think it’s going to happen. We just want to get in, fight and get home to our families.

I don’t put pressure on myself to get through this fight, and the next fight is massive. It’s the way I live my life.

I’ve got two young kids I adore, and being a full-time boxer means I am more around them. That’s where the pressure comes because I want to keep living that life.

What comes next will happen. Nothing is guaranteed. I just want to keep being a full-time fighter and the best Dad to my kids.

The form and momentum are with me, but I am the underdog again, and that’s something I am used to.

It’s just how I approach things regardless of what people think, the bookies believe.

We’re confident as a team in what we’re doing, and that’s the most important thing – getting my hand raised and hearing ‘and still.’

Galahad

I always put big pressure on myself in every fight. I’ve got the underdog mentality; every fight is do or die, and I must do a job on Maxi Hughes. With this new weight, I feel fresher, I’m not struggling, and I feel great.

With the Kiko Martinez loss, that’s boxing. It can happen. I went straight back into the gym. Eddie said to me to go on holiday and have a break. But I had to get to the gym, clear my mind, and think about how it went wrong. I know what I did wrong, we’ve adjusted it, and we’ll see that on Saturday night.

Maxi’s mate Josh got KO’d by Mauricio Lara, and he came back to win a World title, so it depends how you are built.

If Maxi got KO’d the way I did, he would have been finished.

I am a different gravy to him, and on Saturday, we’ll see.

It’s not mind games. It’s the truth. I got KO’d by Kiko. He asked his trainer to pull him out of a fight because he had a bloody nose.

That’s the truth. I’m not sugar-coating it. I would rather go out on my shield. That’s the difference in our mentalities.

