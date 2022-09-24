Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura: RIZIN 38 PPV information

WBN provides Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura Pay Per View information and full undercard news from Japan.

Promoter Mayweather returns for his fourth contest since retirement in an exhibition fight in Japan.

After facing Conor McGregor, Mayweather fought Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore.

Mayweather’s team managed to get their man a reported $20 million purse for the three-rounder.

Floyd returns in November against social media star and non-boxer Deji in Dubai. It will be another exhibition bout outside of the United States.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

The Super RIZIN pay-per-view event, headlined by the Mayweather vs. Askakura, will be held at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation, will be distributed this evening (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT start) by Integrated Sports.

The action is beamed across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand. Also, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel.

Mayweather vs Asakura is priced at $29.99.

Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming, and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

In addition to Super RIZIN, RIZIN 38 is also available worldwide on FITE, starting at 2 a.m. ET (Sunday) for $14.95.

Super RIZIN Lineup

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA

Mikuru Askakura (16-3-0 MMA), Toyohashim, Japan lbs.

Kickboxing – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan

Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Open Weight

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan

Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

MMA – 3 X 3 –Featherweights

Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan

Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

(subject to change)

Additional information

