Eddie Hearn sues Jake Paul for $75k over Glenn Feldman fix claim

Eddie Hearn is suing YouTuber Jake Paul for more than $75,000 over claims Glenn Feldman gets paid by the Matchroom Boxing promoter.

Paul made the allegations in an interview and seemed naive in thinking nothing would come of them.

The ex-Disney child actor had a good relationship with Hearn at the beginning. The pair worked together on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano in New York last April.

Soon after they banked their money, Hearn seemed content to give Jake Paul some home truths about his boxing ability.

Eddie Hearn sues Jake Paul

Since then, the relationship between them has deteriorated. Paul’s September 20 interview is now in the firing line.

Hearn wants an apology from Paul, at the very least as his retraction of the suggestion the Essex man pays certain judges.

The filed lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports says Paul, 25, “made outrageously false and baseless allegations” to IFL TV.

Paul said: “I still think Amanda Serrano won the fight [versus Katie Taylor]. And then you see how this judge Glenn Feldman had the biggest gap between Taylor and Serrano. Everyone pretty much had it a draw – a draw or that Amanda won.

“But there’s this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored it such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won to Taylor.”

He continued to accuse Hearn of handpicking to work the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch. Paul claims Feldman got paid to score for Joshua intentionally.

Usyk vs Joshua 2

WBN had Joshua only winning one round. Judges who saw Usyk win carded 116-112 and 115-113. Still too close for what transpired in the ring.

But Feldman gave it to Joshua 115-113 despite no evidence backing AJ winning seven rounds in the fight.

“Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win. Everyone who watched the fight. It’s not a split decision.

“Usyk had a runaway victory. He clearly won the fight. This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua.

“It’s like a repeated crime here. This type of s***. I’m going to call it out here in boxing because it’s bulls***.

“Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing.”

Attempting to state that he thought long and hard before making the statement, all his explanation did was give Hearn ammunition to launch legal action.

Jake Paul claims Glenn Feldman fix

“It’s a bold statement and an accusation that I don’t take lightly, but it’s just blatantly obvious,” alleged Paul. “They’re not even trying to hide it.

“You’d think they get a different judge that f***** up the scoring from Taylor-Serrano. You’d think they’d get a different judge to bring to Saudi Arabia, especially since he’s from the U.S.

“Why all of a sudden does he appear in Saudi? You’d think they’d get a different judge to try to hide the corruption that they’re bringing to this sport, but it’s so blatantly obvious.”

Paul’s video interview was included in the lawsuit. Attorney Frank Salzano is acting on behalf of Matchroom Boxing.

As yet, Paul hasn’t retracted or made any comments on the action by Hearn. It could end any future working relationship between them.

Apology

TMZ reported that Hearn called the comments “outlandishly false,” which may be part of why Paul is now working with Frank Warren.

Serrano fights on a card in Manchester broadcast of BT Sport. It means Paul could have been harboring ill-feeling toward Hearn for months.

If Paul, who faces Anderson Silva in his next non-fight – comes out with an apology by Monday, he may be able to avoid further action from Hearn.

