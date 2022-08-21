Glenn Feldman had Manny Pacquiao form before terrible AJ scorecard

Glenn Feldman, the judge at the center of a storm from the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight, has form due to a previous bout involving Manny Pacquiao.

Despite Pacquiao dropping Keith Thurman in the first round of a 2019 Las Vegas showdown and dominating, Feldman carded 114-113 to Thurman.

Manny Pacquiao victory

“That is absolutely sickening. What the hell was he watching,” Main Event commentator Ray Flores commented.

“That judge who had the fight in favor of Keith Thurman should never be able to judge a professional fight again because he is bad at his job.

“Thank god for the two judges who had it right.”

“It was fun,” Pacquiao said despite Feldman’s attempt to smear the victory.

“My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong. I think he did his best, and I did my best. We made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2

As Feldman astonishingly favored Joshua despite WBN scoring it 119-109 to Usyk, the boxing world again questioned the integrity of the sport.

Feldman said he ‘can’t’ explain why he gave Joshua the nod in his split-decision defeat to Usyk when confronted after the fight.

But the American inexplicably had the Briton five rounds to one up after six rounds in Saudi Arabia when WBN gave all six to Usyk.

Boxing scribe Kevin Iole, who is well respected in the sport, added his view. It mirrored the vast majority of boxing fans.

“Glenn Feldman’s scorecard in favor of Joshua today was nearly – NEARLY – as bad as Adelaide Byrd’s 10-2 in favor of Canelo in Canelo-GGG 1.

“Joshua didn’t win that fight. No way. Thank God the other two had it right. And Glenn is usually very good.”

Glenn Feldman

The Feldman is “usually good” portion doesn’t ring true, though, when you take into account the Pacquiao vs Thurman fight. There is no way in this world that Thurman had any chance of winning that fight.

WBN was ringside to witness Pacquiao’s win at the MGM Grand as the Filipino master became the oldest welterweight champion ever.

Feldman, as best, needs to be fined and suspended. He also should be ordered to take a boxing judge refresher course before returning.

Either that or retire after his thirty-year career got destroyed in two terrible scoring efforts.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

