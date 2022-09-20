Fury vs Joshua: 2m buys, Sky Sports freeze out, PPV price to soar

Fury vs Joshua will have a Pay Per View price never seen before in the United Kingdom after predictions of two million sales for the clash.

Tyson Fury has offered his UK rival the opportunity to challenge his WBC heavyweight crown. The pair have been locked in talks on either side of the Queen’s passing, lying in state and funeral.

If accepted, Joshua will aim to rip away the only belt he’s failed to win in the heavyweight division.

How much with Fury vs Josuha PPV cost?

UK fans expect to pay between £29.95 and £34.95 or worse for viewing the most significant top division battle in two decades.

Promoter Frank Warren is currently mulling over what the price point might be eligible with Sky Sports Box Office set to be frozen out.

“It depends what the price of the fight. Who knows what it would be priced at today? I think it could hit two million buys,” predicted Warren.

What TV channel will televise Fury-Joshua?

World Boxing News understands that Sky Sports will want to make an offer to be involved in an auction-type situation opens up.

The same happened for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 as Saudi Arabia investors aimed to make the most money possible.

However, DAZN PPV and BT Sports Box Office have already confirmed their interest in staging in a dual capacity.

Therefore, it’s hard to see how Sky can work their way in despite broadcasting Joshua’s biggest nights.

At present, DAZN PPV and BT seem locked in.

When will Fury vs Joshua be announced?

British fans are getting anxious at the lack of public information regarding the ongoing negotiations. There are currently less than eleven weeks until the proposed fight night on December 3.

Queensberry and Matchroom will have to speed up their promotional actions as both the champion and challenger have already begun early training.

Something should be concrete by the end of this week if everyone is to have sufficient time to prepare for the collision.

Where will the fight take place?

The only viable venue for Dec 3 is at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in Wales.

Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn confirmed that the date is already held by Warren and stipulated in the offer made by Fury for a two-fight deal.

Who will train Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?

AJ is yet to confirm if Robert Garcia has any involvement after some unsavory comments in the media. At the same time, “The Gypsy King” is set to work with Isaac Lowe after parting company with Sugarhill Steward in a stunning move.

Joshua’s most recent opponent Usyk offered to help the Briton in the aftermath of their split decision rematch in August.

Usyk revealed: “I wanted to talk to him. I said, ‘Ease up, man, let’s just calm down,” as Joshua engaged in a post-fight rant.

“I could come to see you in the UK when I have time. Then I could come to your gym. We could spar together and stuff.'”

Usyk vs Wilder

Whether the Ukrainian master will have time after setting his sights on a fight with Deontay Wilder following some family time remains to be seen.

Wilder could be offered a shot at the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles held by Usyk in a stunning move.

“The Bronze Bomber” has a bout lined up against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, Al Haymon may still want to veto the move.

Despite being involved in a WBC eliminator tournament, the ultimate goal for both Wilder and Ruiz would be to fight for the undisputed championship.

Allowing Fury to complete the Joshua saga while making themselves the WBC mandatory makes more sense for Premier Boxing Champions at this point.

Therefore, Wilder or Ruiz could get ratified to challenge the WBC belt. The victor could get a shot at all the titles simultaneously at the end of next year.

Everything remains up in the air, though. Usyk’s team stated he’s ready to fight Fury this year. That was the only previous sticking point to Fury turning to Joshua, in the eyes of many.

If that roadblock gets removed, Fury could go for undisputed and leave Joshua off the menu for the Usyk fight.

Promoters on both sides will reveal more on Fury vs Joshua in the coming days.

