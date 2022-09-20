Floyd Mayweather stands to make $500m during exhibition career

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather stands to pocket an impressive $500 million for his post-professional boxing career.

According to the numbers crunched by World Boxing News ahead of his next exhibition fight, Mayweather is on course for half a billion dollars.

Beginning on New Year’s Eve of 2018, Mayweather has already banked almost $100 million so far.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition record

The last time we saw Mayweather fight in an exhibition on Japanese soil, he banked a cool $9.9 million paycheck.

The run began with a fight against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN. Mayweather took home the purse for less than three minutes of work.

Missing out on a return in 2019, Mayweather is due to compete in more RIZIN-promoted events.

He then battled Logan Paul in the most high-profile of his exploits. A cool $65 million hit the Mayweather account for that non-event.

Finally, facing Don Moore in Dubai earlier this year netted Mayweather at least $20 million.

As Mayweather is consistently linked to returns to action and continues to fuel the fires of potential fights, there’s no telling how many more will be on offer.

RIZIN 38

He already has a bout with Mikuru Asakura this weekend at RIZIN 38. But what will Mayweather do next?

Well, fights with YouTuber Deji and former opponent Manny Pacquiao could add another $200 million to the balance.

Mayweather is now 45 years old and seems reduced to fighting in exhibitions. However, he stated before the Moore event that he stood to make the nine-figure sum for three bouts, including one return as a pro.

Pacquiao is rumored to be that as promoter Mayweather attempts to go 51-0 in 2023.

If the rematch happens, Mayweather’s total will surpass $300 million with more bouts until he ends his run on the exhibition circuit.

Now that we know the likes of fighters Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Roy Jones Jr. have opened the doors for boxers in their 50s, Mayweather has the opportunity to earn further millions over the next decade.

And with the likes of Tyson still able to headline Pay-Per-Views at 54, Mayweather will have the idea to do something similar.

Mayweather earnings

Even if Mayweather only fought once a year in Japan until Tyson’s age, he’d still clear over $100 million for his trouble.

As things stand, the five-weight world champion is yet to clarify the next contest after RIZIN.

Speaking to Forbes, Mayweather said he has no intention of putting exhibition boxing on a shelf anytime soon.

He said on a potential professional fight: “For now, I’m happily retired. You never know. But it would have to be worth it.

“Just like gambling, right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Will Floyd Mayweather fight again in 2023?

At the presser for RIZIN, Mayweather added: “It’s still a great feeling to travel the world and do these exhibition bouts and have fun.

“My legacy is already engraved in stone. But it’s still great to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to come out and give his best, like any guy, but I’ve seen every style.

“My job is to go out there, be me, have fun, and do what I do best.”

Despite stating his intentions after beating Conor McGregor, Mayweather has all but ruled out ever crossing over codes to MMA,

“No [I won’t compete in MMA]. I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs.

“You don’t fix what isn’t broken. My record isn’t broken,” concluded Mayweather.

Opponents

It seems highly fathomable that another high-profile Asian fighting star will be in the opposite corner to Floyd Mayweather upon his next outing in the Land of the Rising Sun.

That will happen in 2023 now that the pandemic is over.

There’s been some talk of an ex-boxer getting the nod for a 51-0 bout in Japan, potentially against someone like Takashi Uchiyama.

However, Mayweather facing a super-featherweight in what could be a sanctioned professional bout does him no favors whatsoever.

Another kickboxer or Japan-based MMA competitor is much more likely as Mayweather prepares again to milk his reputation for cash.

Who can blame him, though? If the offers keep coming, then Mayweather’s team will keep accepting.

A return to Las Vegas in the United States next year against Pacquiao is the big one for Floyd. That has predictions of two million sales on PPV alone.

For now, it’s all about the exhibitions as Mayweather continues to rack up a mountain of cash that any average fighter could only dream of after a stellar undefeated career.

