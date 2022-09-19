RIZIN boss “relieved” as Floyd Mayweather turns up for Japan fight

RIZIN boss Nobu Sakakibara announced his relief that former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather honored his promise.

Mayweather agreed to fight kickboxer Mikuru Asakura on September 25 in an exhibition. The fight happens at RIZIN 38 this weekend.

As Mayweather touched down, Sakakibara took to social media to confirm the fight was on.

Floyd Mayweather in Japan

Just a while ago, Mayweather arrived in Japan safely! – First of all, I’m relieved,” he joked.

“I will keep you posted on Mayweather’s trends in Japan. And finally, Fight Week starts tomorrow!

“I’m going to prepare well until next weekend. Stay tuned!”

Everything is now set up for Mayweather to compete in Japan for the first time in four years. The Money man will make around ten million dollars for his services.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers ever to lace up a pair of gloves and compete.

Many have tried to predict in the past, and plenty has been wrong. But one thing is for sure. You can never second guess what Mayweather will do.

Media manipulator

The best media manipulator in the business is seemingly always hinting at a comeback to action. This time at the age of 45, it’s no different.

Even as he approaches his late forties, Mayweather is never far from the headlines.

It only seems to take one photo or video clip of “The Best Ever” in the gym or another country to stir the speculation pot.

Japan does that more than most for his upcoming bout.

The fact remains that Floyd Mayweather has made himself the number one figure in the sport by some distance. Due to a combination of his performances inside the ring and actions outside.

It has made the American superstar a must-watch for more than just the avid boxing fan.

Mayweather has transcended the sport for many years by choosing the right opponents at the right time and knowing when to leave people wanting more.

Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor fights

From waiting [and waiting] to give Manny Pacquiao his opportunity in 2015. To then agreeing what ended up being the most effortless payday of his career against Conor McGregor two years later in August 2017.

It says Mayweather is, first and foremost, a fighter. However, a close second is the businessman aspect we’ve all seen come to the fore when needed.

Listening to his old promoters and learning from their mistakes has been key to Mayweather’s longevity. The veteran five-weight world champion weaved through his career, picking up bigger and bigger checks to cash.

The huge PPV breakthrough, on the back of beating several world champions, including Diego Corrales, Zab Judah, Arturo Gatti, and Jose Luis Castillo, came against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007.

Mayweather made a billion dollars

Mayweather hasn’t looked back since making over a billion dollars in fight revenue and endorsements alone.

Facing Logan Paul and Tenshin Nasukawa in exhibition contests adds more strings to his bow.

Not to mention considerable winnings from gambling and being a promoter, Mayweather’s outside understanding seems to be taken for granted.

It’s probably a testament to his skill level in the ring against some of the best names of a generation and more.

Floyd beat fighters who were at the top of their game. He sometimes did it easily, proving his own level was far superior.

That’s even if there were a couple of hairy moments to consider into the bargain.

Taking his lumps from Castillo, Marcos Maidana, and of course, ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley in Las Vegas. Almost being edged out to a first loss by De La Hoya in their ‘World Awaits’ super-fight.

Everything went with the territory as Mayweather proved he was a better boxer than the rest.

Losing a tooth or two along the way. He’s been an undefeatable force.

Rumors of a possible run of further exhibitions continue. Although bets are pretty scarce of Mayweather coming back for another one or two professional fights in the squared circle down the line.

Mayweather’s team is guiding him on the right path to make the best decisions for the business.

The Best Ever

The self-proclaimed “Best Ever” doesn’t seem too bored of retirement yet. Maybe he counts his cash?

Whether his strip club business will be enough to keep his ego at bay forever, we don’t yet know. But one thing remains certain when you talk about Floyd Mayweather – everybody talks about Floyd Mayweather!

A savvy reader of boxing, a great showman, and the best sporting businessman of all time.

Another appearance on a Japanese show many in the United States won’t even watch won’t deter Mayweather from doing more in the future.

Whether against Deji in Dubai this November or Jake Paul in Las Vegas, the legend Floyd Mayweather can do as he pleases.

He always comes out as the winner in the monetary stakes.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

