Fight on as Chris Eubank Jr trolls Benn eating KFC, cheese fondu

Chris Eubank Jr. continues to troll Conor Benn about making 157 pounds as promoter Kalle Sauerland reconfirmed their October 8th Battle of Britain.

Reports had stated Chris Eubank Sr. wanted to pull his son out of the fight over fears he couldn’t lose three extra pounds safely.

A media frenzy claimed the fight was off as fans bombarded hotels and ticket providers over whether the fight would go ahead.

As it turns out, the Eubank Jr. vs Benn is unaffected by Senior’s apprehension as the pair of fighters continue preparations.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

“Very clear statement. The fight is absolutely on. That’s all really I can say to it,” Sauerland told talkSPORT.

“I’ve seen it came from one comment to one journalist, which spread like wildfire.

“We don’t have a contract with Chris Eubank Sr. We have a contract with Chris Eubank Jr.

“He was sparring yesterday. My only issue now is finding sparring partners because he’s going through them like a hot knife through butter.”

On his threat to do everything in his power to scrap the headlining O2 Arena event, Sauerland ruled out any threats by Eubank Sr.

“The fight is very much on. The contract is between us. That’s Wasserman Boxing and Eubank Jr.

“So I don’t see what legal route there could be if that’s the case.

“I haven’t spoken to Sr. I have spoken to Jr. He reported yesterday that he had a very good sparring session. That was last night.

“For us, it’s just about pushing and pushing. We all know it’s a massive event.”

Eubank Jr. vs Benn sold out within an hour when tickets finally went on sale. That’s despite a hiccup with a new ticketing partner.

The clash will go ahead as planned, provided Eubank Jr. does make it down to the stipulated weight agreement.

Eubank Jr weight

Dropping to 157 could prove a tough task for a fighter who was campaigning at 168 only a few years ago. However, Eubank Jr. doesn’t seem too worried.

The Las Vegas-based fighter is parading around town eating Kentucky Fried Chicken and Cheese fondu. He’s trolling Benn on his Instagram and social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Eubank Sr. will soon be on tour with old rival Nigel Benn, as World Boxing News previously reported. The former world champion and Conor’s dad are heading off on a UK tour to discuss their 1990 fight in Birmingham and 1993 bout in Manchester.

Their “Trilogy” after-dinner tour coincides with their sons beefing and finally trading blows on October 8th in London.

