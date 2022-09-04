Liam Smith adamant opponent quit in highly strange stoppage

Liam Smith stopped Sam Eggington conqueror Hassan Mwakinyou and accused the African star of quitting their competitive fight.

“Beefy” Smith got a fourth-round knockout of Mwakinyou in his return to his home city of Liverpool. However, it was not the perfect homecoming, as the fight ended in confusion and controversy.

Smith was in a fight against the heavy-handed Mwakinyo, who had come and caused upsets against the home fighter [Eggington].

Mwakinyo piled on the pressure in the early rounds of the fight, using fast jabs and powerful right hands. Smith was feeling out his opponent’s rhythm and finding the openings.

Mwakinyo complained of ankle problems after a slip in the second round. It seemed to impair his movement for the rest of the fight. This situation led to the relatively unprovoked first knockdown in the fourth round.

The eventual second knockdown and stoppage followed it at 1:46 into that round.

Smith looked bemused by what happened in the post-fight interview where he told Sky Sports: “I think he quit, simple as that.”

The Liverpudlian is ranked in the top five across multiple sanctioning bodies. He now looks more determined than ever before to claim another world championship.

It looks certain that more huge fights will come in Liam Smith’s career.

Further results from BOXXER:

British Light Heavyweight Champion Dan Azeez took a monumental unanimous decision victory over one of the best 175lb fighters in the UK in Shakan Pitters.

Azeez overcame the 8-inch height difference between the pair with slick forward movement and destructive shots in a twelve-round war.

The fight kept a strong pace with constant action from the first bell to the final bell.

The first half of the fight was highly competitive, with Pitters boxing well at range and landing with the right uppercut.

Azeez put the pressure on and landed shots from close range. He unleashed a set of powerful overhand rights in the second round that severely damaged Pitters.

Azeez was finding more success in these rounds. However, using excellent head movement while coming forward avoids Pitters’s output and starts to build damage on Pitters with clubbing shots.

Pitters had periods of legitimate success in the later rounds. But Azeez continued to find ways to land shots and do damage.

‘Super’ Dan dictated the pace throughout the fight, putting the pressure on when he decided. He coaxed Pitters into a fight at the more extended range when he felt it necessary,

He showed outstanding ring generalship on his way to a career-defining victory.

Azeez now can rightfully claim to sit at the very top table of British boxing at 175. He will now look towards even bigger and better things in his currently unblemished career.

Earlier, former professional footballer and now 7-0 professional boxer Paddy Lacey took a comprehensive points victory over six rounds against a fiery opponent who had clashed with Lacey at the weigh-in.

Lacey controlled distance well and made sure to come out better from every exchange.

Not leaving any question about who won each round for the referee scoring the bout.

