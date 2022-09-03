Japanese southpaw smashes Deontay Wilder suit out of the ballpark

Japanese flyweight Mizuki Hiruta completely obliterated the furor surrounding a suit worn by Deontay Wilder that the American says contributed to a loss.

Hiruta came to the ring wearing the most extravagant costume ever seen in the ring. It was a mixture of amine and aesthetics to rival Wilder and comparatively smashed his effort out of the ballpark.

Deontay Wilder suit

Wilder reportedly complained his attire was too heavy when coming to the ring against Tyson Fury in February 2020. World Boxing News was present in the arena as Wilder walked to the ring wearing a robotic get-up complete with a laser show.

Fury was the polar opposite. Wearing a crown and cloak fit for a king, Fury got carried to the MGM Grand ring apron to Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” belting out.

However, Wilder denied ever saying that the custom-made suit was the problem in the immediate aftermath. “The Bronze Bomber,” says a media member had fabricated the story.

“I do feel like he was a part of it [the reporter]. It’s not for me to explain to anyone. I said my peace.

“I let out my emotions, but I said it. People can believe what they want.

“They really overhead something in the dressing room. I’m not excusing the costume,” Wilder told Brian Custer.

“The costume had a little weight on it. But it wasn’t enough to make me feel the way I felt in the ring. It wasn’t enough not to have my legs.”

On the way his corner pulled him out and who subsequently got fired, he added: “I’ve been preaching for five years. Don’t ever throw in the towel with Deontay Wilder.”

“Deontay Wilder is never out until it’s over with because of my heart, will, and the power I possess.”

Wilder hired a new trainer in Malik Scott and came back firing against Fury in the trilogy. Dropping “The Gypsy King” twice, the pair engaged in the 2021 Fight of the Year.

Mizuki Hiruta

As for Hiruta, she’s currently on the way up. Her victory on September 1st was only the third of her career.

The 26-year-old scored a unanimous six-round decision over Hinami Yanai at Korakuen Hall. The southpaw built on previous triumphs over Terumi Nuki and Nanae Yamaka at the same venue.

Her ring entrances are already legendary. Let’s hope Hiruta can have a career to match the extravagance.

