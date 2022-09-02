Report vowed on Dawejko’s “brutal AJ spar knockdown causing belts loss”

World Boxing News is waiting for a promised full report of the incident between Joey Dawjeko and Anthony Joshua in 2019.

As WBN put out there first, Dawejko and Joshua got involved in a shocking sparring session that changed the course of AJ’s career.

Anthony Joshua Dawejko sparring

A coach in the know told someone close to WBN what transpired that day. However, Dawejko has since sworn to secrecy about what went down.

Joshua would eventually lose to Andy Ruiz Jr. just weeks later. His career has since begun freefalling as he plunged out of the WBN P4P Top 50.

Three defeats from his last five bouts saw some of his UK fans turn on Joshua after he gave a speech his new trainer said was a “lack of respect.”

“When that happened, I was not close to him,” Robert Garcia told IZQUIERDAZO. “I don’t exactly know how it happened.

“When he grabbed the belts, I believed that he wanted to greet Usyk and deliver the belts himself, recognizing Usyk as the champion or something like that.

“But then I saw that he went to a corner and threw them to the floor. I saw a little bit of a lack of respect”.

A world tour plan is now being put into motion by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn to give the fighter a foothold in the division again.

Report

However, according to information by Fight Night Live, taking place on September 1st, Dawjeko is ready to dish the dirt at his latest fight.

“We’re planning for five fights between now and Thanksgiving, and we’re pleased to deliver all of that action for a low subscription cost on FloCombat,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“We start this Thursday – a great weeknight show featuring the return of one of our favorites, Joey’ The Tank’ Dawejko, as he meets an entertaining heavyweight opponent in ‘Fly’ Mike Marshall.

“Was Joey responsible for a brutal sparring knockdown that caused Anthony Joshua to lose three of his last five fights and all of his belts?

“We’ll get a full report from Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods – founder of NYFIGHTS.com – on Thursday.”

That “full report” is yet to arrive but will be updated once WBN receives it.

Four round victory

Meanwhile, Joey Dawejko won his comeback by stopping Mike Marshall in four rounds at The Xcite Center inside Parx Casino.

Dawejko unleaded a left hook onto Marshall in the second that started the demise. Dawjeko then went to the body and began grinding Marshall down.

Towards the end of the fourth, Dawejko landed another hook to drop Marshall again. Referee Eric Dali waved the fight off just before the bell sounded.

Dawejko moves to 22-10-4 with 13 knockouts.

Hopefully, we will soon hear all about what transpired in that infamous sparring session.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.