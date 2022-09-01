Luis Ortiz looks old and aged despite Deontay Wilder prediction

Advertisements

Heavyweight force and former world title challenger Luis Ortiz looks old as he prepares for another war this weekend against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“King Kong” has long faced questions regarding his age, but he seems now living up to those predictions that he could be many years more than he says.

Official records state Ortiz is 43. However, he could easily pass for 49 or 50 after witnessing a recent workout.

Luis Ortiz prediction

Former opponent Deontay Wilder believes Ortiz will defeat Ruiz this Sunday on Pay Per View. Judging by his aging body, that would be some feat.

Nonetheless, Ortiz thanked Wilder for his gesture and was okay with himself.

“I feel so good both physically and mentally. I’m eagerly awaiting this fight. You’re not going to want to miss it when we get in that ring,” said Ortiz.

“After I fought Charles Martin, I was back in the gym a week later. Whether I fight or not, I’m always active and staying ready.

“I respect Deontay Wilder a lot. I appreciate him picking me in this fight. But I intend to knock out Andy Ruiz. One of us is getting knocked out. I can guarantee this one doesn’t go to the judges.

“I have studied Andy from top to bottom. If I don’t knock you out with one punch, I’ll chip away at you until you can’t go anymore.”

Ruiz vs Ortiz

On fighting at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ortiz added: “You’re going to see a war on Sunday night.

“This is a venue that lends itself to great fights. This matchup with Ruiz will be another one to add to the history.

“I’ve said it once, and I’ll repeat it, this fight is not going the distance.

“I hope all the Cuban and Mexican fans are ready for something special because it’s coming Sunday night.

“Training camp has been perfect. We couldn’t be more ready for this clash. I know Andy is going to bring everything he has. That’s what I want. I want to beat the best version of Andy Ruiz Jr.”

Ortiz has lost just one of his last six bouts, ironically against Wilder in Las Vegas. The punch he shipped sounded sickening as it landed on his chin and put him down.

Wins over Alexander Flores and Charles Martin put Ortiz back into title contention. But he has little time left, judging by Father Time’s effects on him.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

