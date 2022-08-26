Floyd Mayweather won’t be happy with Leonard Ellerbe’s TBE pick

Advertisements

Leonard Ellerbe, the right-hand man to Floyd Mayweather for decades, announced his “best fighter ever” in a debate over the Pound for Pound list.

Shockingly for the retired five-weight world champion and first-ballot Hall of Famer, it wasn’t Mayweather he chose.

Ellerbe answered a disgruntled fan who asked how Vasiliy Lomachenko was still on the P4P list after losing to Teofimo Lopez.

The Best Fighter Ever

To some surprise, Ellerbe stated: “He’s the best fighter ever, lol,” with an abbreviation added, telling the fan where he could get off.

Mayweather not being named “The Best Ever,” or “TBE,” as he likes to put it, will be a blow to his ego from a trusted man and CEO of his company.

You’d think Floyd Mayweather would be the first name out of his mouth when Ellerbe muttered any words on who holds the best legacy – certainly in the last two decades.

Before his career-defining fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, Ellerbe called Mayweather the best of all time. Maybe since then, he believes Loma has overtaken him – who knows?

But he said at the time: “This will be his 11th consecutive fight at MGM Grand and the 14th in his career.

“There are two great fighters that will be fighting on Saturday night. The focus needs to be on the fighters, no one else. The focus is on the fighters on Saturday night.

Floyd Mayweather

“On May 2, Floyd faces another huge challenge in fellow world champion Manny Pacquiao. It’s a fight that the whole world is waiting to see.

“Once again, Floyd is out to prove that he is The Best Ever. I know he will on Saturday night.”

Lomachenko’s form in breaking records was immense through the early stages of his professional career. It’s a remarkable run that came behind the best amateur record of all time.

But the formidable Ukrainian isn’t done yet. He will face the winner of Devin Haney vs George Kambosos II next year for a crack at the undisputed lightweight championship.

Lomachenk0

Add that to his impressive achievements, and Lomachenko may have a case to answer for being the best fighter of all time, as Ellerbe states.

However, Floyd Mayweather won’t be happy with Ellerbe’s choice.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews and Twitter @worldboxingnews.