UK fans yearn for return of Dave Allen after Usyk spar wobble video

British heavyweight Dave Allen still has the backing of the fans after a sparring video showed he got hurt by Oleksandr Usyk.

Allen recently became a father and posted the clip to show his exchange with Usyk, the Pound for Pound king of the sport.

Dave Allen boxer

Having last fought in March and with two bouts under his belt since leaving Eddie Hearn, Allen remains a firm favorite with the UK fans.

He’s still only 30, and plenty believe there’s a lot left in the tank, despite the Usyk wobble.

The clip of the pair sparring was taken a while back. It shows Allen with his hands down before getting clipped with a left.

“My video with Usyk doing the rounds again as it’s near a big fight night for him,” said Allen. “It was me who actually released this footage.

“I could have hidden this forever, but knocks in sparring, people getting done and being hurt and put over happens all the time.

“It’s the game we’re in. So leave your ego at the door when you pick up the gloves. During this spar, I was actually very good.

“I had too much success, and my confidence [was high]. Mr. Usyk [and his] smarts lured me into the big one. No excuses, the better man outsmarted me and put one on my chin.

Usyk sparring

“While unconscious [you can hear me snore when he hits me], I never went over and saw the round out to the end of the spar.

“At which point, after I was concussed and out of it for around 30 minutes, [there’s] no shame in being second best, being hurt, or even going down.

“It’s the game.”

His honesty is a breath of fresh air for boxing and why plenty of UK fans want Dave Allen back in the ring. His time with Matchroom may be over since accusations of betting against Dorian Darch. However, Allen is still loved, and if picked up by Frank Warren, a run at the British title would be something to behold.

As it turns out, Allen’s career is heading on a different path after he was overmatched previously. The UK heavyweight title remains the ultimate goal for the likable “Doncaster De La Hoya.”

