Teofimo Lopez to attend Box Fan Expo on Canelo vs GGG III fight day

Former undisputed lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez has confirmed that he will appear at the Sixth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lopez will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry.

The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.

Lopez will make his second appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia.

Lopez will also have merchandise on sale at his booth, and fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “The Takeover”

Lopez joins Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Marco Antonio Barrera, Rolando Romero, Jose Ramírez, David Benavidez, Shawn Porter, Jessie Vargas and Erik Morales as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.