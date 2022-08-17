Hrgovic fires warning to Zhang ahead of IBF eliminator

The avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) spoke at the press conference in Saudi Arabia as he comes up against China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Heavyweight World Title.

The fight has been a long time coming, having fallen through for multiple reasons, but everyone is excited as both fighters look ahead to Saturday. No one is more excited than ‘El Animal’, who knows he can take this opportunity to steal the headlines and announce his arrival as heir to the heavyweight throne.

“It’s great to be a part of this huge event, I’ve been waiting for this fight for almost two years,” said Hrgovic. “Like you said, we’ve been through a whole list where a lot of fighters didn’t want to fight with me, and I’m glad we’ve found someone who wants it. Thanks to Zhang and his team.”

Zhang acts as a true gatekeeper for title contention, and someone a future champion must overcome to get their opportunity to sit at the throne of the heavyweight division. A difficult southpaw, with power in his hands, and someone who shares the confidence of his Croatian opponent having never tasted defeat in his professional career.

It is the confidence in his conditioning that Hrgovic believes will separate these two fighters. A mutual respect has been apparent throughout from both camps, but he believes Zhang will struggle to maintain the pace that will be put on him.

“We are both big guys, we are both big punchers,” said Hrgovic. “The thing is that he’s dangerous over a few rounds, whereas I am dangerous over the whole fight. I’m dangerous for 12 rounds, that is the difference.”

He continued, “I am going to be the co-main event alongside all these ex-champions and contenders, it is a really big honour for me. I’m thankful for the opportunity, and you’re not going to regret it. We will produce an incredible fight.”