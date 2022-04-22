Mercito Gesta puts himself back in contention with Joel Diaz UD

April 22nd, 2022

Lizette De Los Santos / Golden Boy

Mercito Gesta is back in contention for huge fights after defeating fellow-lightweight Joel Diaz Jr. at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino.

The first round started very actively as Gesta knocked Diaz, Jr. to the canvas twice, with Diaz, Jr. struggling to maintain his balance.

Saved by the bell, Diaz, Jr. recovered and performed excellently in the second round, cornering Gesta and visibly hurting him.

As the fighters grew more comfortable in the ring, they traded blows staying in the pocket, both relentless.

The fighters brought the cheering crowd to their feet with their fearless performances as the judges determined their fate.

With scores of 93-95, 92-96, and 92-96, the judges ruled in favor of Mercito Gesta, crowning him the victor via unanimous decision.

DAZN streamed the fight live, and the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page hosted.

“I feel energized, knowing I have an upcoming baby that has made me want to go back in the ring,” said Mercito Gesta.

“We have been trying for six years. We are blessed with this new life. I am so happy.

MERCITO GESTA

“When they said that there is ring rust, I don’t think I have that because I have been working hard and staying in shape.

“Joel Diaz, Jr. is a tough fighter, and winning and having such a great performance will open the doors for me in the sport.”

“Mercito is a tough opponent,” said Joel Diaz, Jr. “I was giving him a lot of hard punches, but I couldn’t catch him.

“There is still a lot that I need to work on. I was focusing on landing my punches and staying patient. I was going out there looking for the kill, but that’s not always happening.”

In the co-main event of the night Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) from Glendora, CA, faced an experienced Jairo Lopez (27-15, 17 KOs) of Apodaca, Mexico.

The exciting fight featured Lopez hitting the canvas in the second round and Lopez opening a gash on Gonzalez’s right eye with a head butt.

The two warriors continued to trade blows in the fourth and the fifth rounds.

In the sixth round, as Lopez was stepping back from an attack. The referee called off the fight, awarding Gonzalez the victory via KO at the 2:29 mark of the round.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.