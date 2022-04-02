Oscar De La Hoya and George Foreman talk Will Smith chop wallop

April 2nd, 2022

The Oscars

Two boxing legends, Oscar De La Hoya and George Foreman aired their views on the Will Smith Oscar slap that took airtime for the past week.

Smith gave Chris Rock a wallop around the chops for his joke about wife Jada Pinkett-Smith potentially starring in a G.I. Jane sequel.

Rock was poking fun at Pinkett-Smith’s hair because she shaved it to control the condition of alopecia.

Despite initially laughing, Smith looked at his wife’s reaction and decided to walk up to Rock and give him a belt.

The host of Best Documentary was shocked and lost for words as Smith bellowed further abuse at the actor and comedian.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Speaking at Ryan Garcia’s media day to Elie Seckbach, Oscar De La Hoya said: “Will Smith was defending his wife, yes, but do it backstage.

“Do it privately. You don’t do it on a global stage like the Oscars. But if that’s how he felt, then that’s how he felt. What are you going to do about it?”

Smith subsequently faced a backlash after not apologizing, failing to leave the ceremony, and partying until the early hours.

Days later, he resigned from the Academy.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I’m heartbroken.

“Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he added.

People like myself should be slow to speak on the matter; Time will be the judge on such matters. Let’s keep living and see https://t.co/Pyy28cVFxc — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 2, 2022

GEORGE FOREMAN

Foreman, an ex-heavyweight champion and the oldest to win a top division belt, believes Smith will have to face the consequences of his actions.

“People like myself should be slow to speak on the matter. Time will be the judge on such matters. Let’s keep living and see,” said the veteran.

Smith, who starred as Muhammad Ali in a movie surrounding the Foreman fight in Zaire, faces a career dive in the face of what transpired.

Luckily for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Smith has spent considerable time producing films and series. This role will enable him to stay behind the camera if he chooses.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience.