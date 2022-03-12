Explosive Andy Ruiz Jr. back in the gym – just not Eddy Reynoso’s gym

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is finally back in the gym and looking explosive ahead of a fight date announcement expected on Tuesday.

As World Boxing News previously stated, Ruiz is no longer training with Eddy Reynoso after an admission by Canelo Alvarez that ‘The Destroyer’ wasn’t turning up for training.

Ruiz joined up with Reynoso and Canelo after losing to Anthony Joshua in a rematch, after which he parted company with Manny Robles.

ANDY RUIZ JR DREAM TEAM

But the “Dream Team,” as many fans called them at the time, didn’t last long. Ryan Garcia walked out, followed by Ruiz.

However, it’s not one hundred percent certain that Ruiz won’t be joining up with Reynoso closer to his return.

Right now, he’s training and looks disciplined two days in despite Canelo’s words.

“Eddy has time for all fighters. You can ask everyone. Eddie will always be there if you take the time to be in the gym and train properly with discipline.

“If you come and train for 20 minutes, you won’t come for four days or arrive after the time you agreed to – you must show discipline.

“You could ask Oscar Valdez and Frank Sanchez. I don’t know what happened to Andy Ruiz. It’s the same (as Ryan Garcia). It came one day, and then it doesn’t come anymore,” Canelo told ESPN.

PAY PER VIEW

WBN reported in 2020 that Deontay Wilder was the initial target for Ruiz and their co-handler, Al Haymon. The possibility first opened up when Wilder’s rematch with Fury couldn’t occur without fans during the pandemic.

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. got considered for an interim match-up until it became clear that the Fury trilogy was in jeopardy. Fury had already told Wilder he’d never face him again when “The Bronze Bomber” launched legal action through arbitration.

Fury lost, and the third fight took place in October 2021, scuppering the Wilder vs. Ruiz fight for a whole year.

Haymon would undoubtedly have wanted to reignite his plans for 2022. However, Wilder wants time out of the ring to consider his future.

This scenario leaves Ruiz looking elsewhere, with Luis Ortiz eyed as Wilder’s Pay Per View replacement.

An announcement on the collision could happen on Tuesday as Showtime prepare to announce their schedule until the fall.

