“I’d be in prison for that!” Mike Tyson reacts to Deontay Wilder gym beating

June 20th, 2021

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson discussed Deontay Wilder’s battering of boxing wannabe and Kim Kardashian “stalker” Charlie Zelenoff.

Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip on the latest episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson gave a blow-by-blow account.

It’s a subject WBN has covered on many occasions in the past, as Zelenoff took a beating from a younger Wilder for trolling “The Bronze Bomber” a few years ago.

Zelenoff made the massive mistake of mentioning Wilder’s family online.

Finally getting him in the gym and laced up, the five-year reigning WBC ruler battered “Charlie Z” from pillar to post. It was intense viewing.

Tyson wanted fellow host Henry Cejudo and Ruiz to witness the video available online after UK media “The Daily Mail” purchased the clip from someone filming it in the gym.

Claiming he’d be in prison for that, Tyson labeled Zelenoff a YouTuber and a TikToker, even though he’s neither.

Zelenoff, who calls himself the Great Boxing of All Time and claims to have never lost despite plenty of footage to the contrary, is more famous these days for his links to Kim K.

The Kardashian family member famous herself for an X-Rated video with Ray J, called Zelenoff her “stalker.” She sent in a written legal bid to block him from coming anywhere near her.

In several videos posted online, Zelenoff, 32, professed his undying love for Kim. This worrying trend had led the former wife of Kayne West to seek an injunction.

It’s a new claim to fame for Zelenoff.

MIKE TYSON

As for Tyson, it’s rumored “The Baddest Man on the Planet” will fight again soon. He has an exhibition planned before the end of the year.

Ex-opponent Lennox Lewis got tipped to his opponent. Lewis beat Tyson back in 2002.

The New Yorker wants to bid for revenge two decades on from the Memphis battle.

Regarding Wilder, the American is currently in training to face Tyson Fury again. Tyson believes “The Gypsy King” may have his number.

Fury won the last fight in seven rounds. Wilder insisted underhand tactics were used by Fury, though.