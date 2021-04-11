Two future heavyweight stars with 100% KO ratios continue stoppage runs

Mikey Williams

ButTwo future heavyweight stars with world title ambitions continued their one hundred percent knockout runs on a world title undercard this weekend.

Jared Anderson, who is now 9-0 with 9 KOs, halted Jeremiah Karpency in two rounds.

Anderson, the 21-year-old prodigy from Toledo, added another quick knockout to his highlight reel, this time using a body attack to end things early.

He knocked down Karpency with a body blow at the end of the first round. Anderson then ended things with another right hand to the body early in the second round.

After celebrating his victory, Anderson said, “I knew he was going to find a spot to fall.

“I respect him for getting in there and showing up today. It’s a man’s sport. I’m just grateful to be here, thankful for the opportunity.

“I {saw} the shot. I saw that Karpency’s hands kept going up. But I kept throwing my jab, looking for openings, feinting, moving around the ring, and it just came. It was a good shot, and he didn’t want to get back up.

“Everybody who says they’re the biggest and the baddest, come see ‘Big ‘Baby’ then.

“I want to thank Toledo, my city. Many of them came out to Oklahoma, and I wanted to put on a show for them. I can’t wait for what is next.”

Bob Arum has already tipped Anderson to be the future king of the division.

TREY LIPPE MORRISON

Another heavyweight on his way to the top, Trey Lippe Morrison, pushed to 17-0 with 17 KOs. He secured a KO in the third round.

Morrison, son of ex-world ruler Tommy Morrison, defeated Jason Bergman in 1 minute and 27 seconds.

He returned from a nearly two-year layoff and stopped veteran Bergman in a crowd-pleasing slugfest.

Bergman appeared to knock down Morrison in the first, but the referee missed the knockdown call.

In the third, Bergman rolled his ankle and could continue, and Morrison got the TKO victory.

HEAVYWEIGHT ACTION

Also, in heavyweight action, Jeremiah Milton scored a TKO 1 over Jayvone Dafney.

Tulsa native Milton had a triumphant homecoming, icing Dafney in the opening round with a right hand as Daffney backed up against the ropes.

A dazed Dafney could not respond, and the referee called the bout off.

Finally, Sonny Conto rounded out a knockout night for the top division as he halted Waldo Cortes.

In his first fight in 15 months, South Philadelphia native Conto put Cortes down for the 10-count with a sweeping right hand.

Conto has now won three straight by a first-round stoppage.