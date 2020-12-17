Canelo vs. Smith: Weigh-in and fight night to be streamed on DAZN

On Saturday, December 19, boxing’s biggest star and pound-for-pound king CANELO ALVAREZ returns to take on #1 super middleweight CALLUM SMITH at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in front of limited fans.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN in 200+ countries and territories worldwide (excluding Mexico). The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST, with Canelo and Smith expected to make their ring walks at 11:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

WEIGH-IN – FRIDAY, DEC. 18: The weigh-in will take place at 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 18. You can set a reminder and livestream or watch on demand on DAZN’s YouTube page.

FIGHT NIGHT – SATURDAY, DEC. 19: The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST, with Canelo and Smith expected to make their ring walks at 11:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST.

FIGHT TRAILER – “The Battle for Super Middleweight Supremacy -In his pursuit for greatness Canelo has always sought to conquer the very best, a crusade that has stretched across four divisions and left many great fighters in his wake.​ In Callum Smith, Canelo is once again going after the toughest opponent out there.​ Englishman Smith is the man to beat at 168 lbs. Unbeaten in 27 fights, this will be his third world title defense and the biggest fight of his life. You don’t get a shot at the king often and if he were to strike Canelo down, it would be sweet revenge for his brother Liam’s defeat to the Mexican in 2016.​ Expect fireworks from a brave challenger and a bloodthirsty king.​



40 DAYS: CANELO VS. SMITH – Episode 1 & Episode 2: Executive Produced by Tottenham star Harry Kane, this latest edition of 40 DAYS – DAZN’s unfiltered, behind-the-scenes series on how world-class fighters prepare and train – explores what it truly takes to be recognized as number one in the world, taking a raw and authentic look at the two champions ahead of their December 19 clash. Also featured are their trainers Eddy Reynoso and Joe Gallagher and promoter Eddie Hearn.