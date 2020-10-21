Heavyweight Dave Allen has days to find opponent after Covid-19 positive

Mark Robinson

UK heavyweight Dave Allen is looking for a new opponent ahead of a return to action following a positive Covid-19 result for Christian Hammer.

‘The White Rhino’ or ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’ – as he is affectionately known – appears on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora Pay Per View undercard next week.

Allen is now running out of time to find a decent opponent for what was expected to be a step up.

“Christian Hammer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out the fight vs. Dave Allen on the Usyk vs. Chisora undercard.

“A new opponent for The White Rhino will be confirmed shortly,” said a Matchroom statement on the matter.

Last time out, Allen took apart hapless journeyman Dorian Darch in three easy rounds. The victory came on the back of a damaging loss to David Price.

It’s now been well over a year since fans and media alike feared for Allen’s future following the brutal beatdown.

Liverpool puncher Price, who wasn’t in great form on paper beforehand, proved Allen is nowhere near the level his promoter was aiming for.

Eddie Hearn was startingly looking to pitch Allen in with Alexander Povetkin, upon the Yorkshireman’s request. Thankfully, Price put an end to that cigar-smoking pipe dream.

Povetkin’s shocking KO of Dillian Whyte showed just how much trouble Allen could have been in if they ever met.







BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Interestingly, Allen is yet to do one thing during his career thus far. That is is to aim for the British heavyweight title.

Currently, The Lonsdale Belt is owned by wrecking ball Daniel Dubois. However, the strap is set to become vacant next month.

Dubois will defend it against Joe Joyce. Soon after the winner is eyeing up a WBO title shot. Therefore, Allen could head the queue to contest the vacant championship.







A win is needed on Halloween, first of all. Allen can then contemplate a potential battle with a UK rival early next year.

Hughie Fury and Nathan Gorman are already linked to being in the opposite corner. That’s provided ‘Papi De La PPV’ comes through unscathed on October 31st.

An announcement is due this week.

