UK judge Terry O’Connor certain to be CLEARED by new VIDEO evidence

Mark Robinson

British judge and referee of over 1500 bouts, Terry O’Connor, could be cleared of wrongdoing by new evidence that has been brought to light.

O’Connor has already been hauled before the British Boxing Board of Control after apparently checking a phone during his scoring duties on Saturday night.

The former fighter was one of three officials overseeing the Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez lightweight clash in Peterborough. At the end of twelve rounds, O’Connor issued a very controversial card.

Almost immediately, a photo of O’Connor allegedly scrolling through a mobile phone in the eighth round caused a huge uproar.

Even promoter Eddie Hearn, sitting at home quarantining due to a coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month, called for O’Connor to be sacked if guilty.

Promoter Lou DiBella, plus trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas, also revealed their disgust at the Birmingham man’s shocking image.

But it seems to be trial by social media once again, as a new video obtained by World Boxing News clearly shows.

At the end of the eighth round, O’Connor is clearly seen removing his scorecard from his armpit, where he keeps it whilst watching the fight. He then marks down the score.

From some angles, it does look like a phone, especially if you freeze the frame. The truth seems that O’Connor is simply glancing at his card with a pen in the other hand.

TERRY O’CONNOR – EVIDENCE

The British Board will certainly clear O’Connor once they review this footage from Sky Sports on the night.

In a statement on Monday, the BBBofC didn’t explain the nature of their questioning of O’Connor.

“Mr. O’Connor will appear before the Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control following his appointment to the boxing tournament at the East of England Showground Arena on Saturday, 17th October 2020.”







Hearn has since addressed his words by stating he didn’t ever accuse O’Connor of anything.

“As I said, IF it’s a phone, he should be removed. If not, he should be accountable for the scorecard. The BBBofC have called a hearing. We will see. It’s over to them,” said Hearn.

Regardless of the phone kerfuffle, O’Connor handed in one of the most scandalous tallies seen in a British. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time this has happened.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.