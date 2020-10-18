Eddie Hearn responds to UK scandal as judge uses phone during live fight

Mark Robinson

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to evidence presented to him of a judge using his mobile phone during a live fight.

Terry O’Connor, a respected official and referee of almost 1500 bouts, pulled out his phone during Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez.

The Briton then went on to score the fight 117-111 in favor of Ritson despite Vazquez seemingly winning most of the rounds.

Hearn, who already had stated that Ritson should have lost the contest, made a short statement on O’Connor’s actions.

“If that’s a phone (and I presume it is), then the BBBofC should immediately remove him,” said Hearn.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman then commented on clear cut evidence from the eighth round.

This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing. pic.twitter.com/mLtNzBnXnF — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) October 17, 2020

“This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing,” pointed out Sulaiman.

WBN already reported that Matthew Macklin scored the fight 10-2 in favor of Vazquez, plus that Tony Bellew had Ritson losing also.

But this latest happening is deeply troubling to the sport that this could even happen during any fight. Officials should not have any access whatsoever to a phone during any event they are participating in.







LOU DIBELLA to EDDIE HEARN

Fellow-promoter Lou DiBella aired his disbelief to Hearn.

“Did you see the judge on his cell phone during the fight, Edward? I’ve never seen that before! Maybe he wasn’t watching!

“Vasquez should have won. Gotta love judging in the fight game!”

DiBella then realized Hearn had addressed the situation before adding: “Just saw that you tweeted about it, Eddie. I agree that action needs to be taken.”

He then continued: “I guess you don’t have to watch the fight if you already made up your mind before it started. Unfortunately… it’s just boxing.”

Although Vazquez didn’t complain, we haven’t heard the last of this controversy. The BBBofC will be under huge pressure to act against O’Connor.

Not just for the unbelievable 117-111 he put up, but for what should be an outlawed action of checking his phone when he should be scoring a contest.

