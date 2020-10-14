Why Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout is doubtful for 2021

Talk in the United Kingdom has turned to Tyson Fury facing Anthony Joshua after the WBC heavyweight champion removed himself from a trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Fury believes he can negate on a contract with Wilder to do his own thing, even battling Joshua in a massive Pay Per View clash on UK soil.

The record-breaker is a top priority for the British fans, although no shoo-in will occur anytime soon.

If you take what Fury and Joshua’s promoters have stated, the encounter is the most straightforward fight in the world to make. But that statement hasn’t been true over the last three years.

Egos and arguments between both sides make it a highly doubtful proposition that an undisputed unification will go ahead.

Just three years ago, Hearn tried to sign Fury. At the time, ‘The Gypsy King’ told the Matchroom boss he wanted far more than the fifty-fifty split to face AJ.

Fury finished a two-year ban from boxing on December 12 of 2017 and lost a mass of poundage to make his return in 2018.

Hearn wanted to make Fury vs. Joshua in 2018. It didn’t go through then, and comments at that time revealed why.

“The good news is he’s now served his ban. It looks almost inevitable that we’ll see him return to boxing, which is great for the sport,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got three fights for him. He can fight Dillian Whyte on the comeback, then Tony Bellew, and then have Anthony Joshua.

“Team Joshua is over the moon because we want as many contenders as possible, and we want the biggest fights. Tyson Fury has to go down on that list.

“Tyson knows he has to come back in a fight or two, but we’re ready and waiting.

“We’ve had a couple of texts backward and forwards about his idea of how a deal should work. He wants a lot more than a 50/50 split, he’s already told me.

“Certainly that’s a fight that’s on everybody’s minds right now,” he added.







HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT

None of those three bouts even remotely came close to being made – even the Fury vs. Bellew one that was championed plenty of times by Sky.

Hearn and Joshua know deep down that their man is the underdog in that encounter with the best intentions.

Has Joshua ever taken a fight when he’s unfavored for victory? – Not that I can remember.

The fact of the matter is that Fury vs. Wilder III is still more likely to occur than Fury vs. Joshua – even in 2021.

Joshua would also have to drop at least one heavyweight title to get the fight over the line. He may want to delay until at least 2022 to keep his belts and avoid losing again.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.