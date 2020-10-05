EXCLUSIVE: Dmitry Bivol talks future, Canelo, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II

Ed Mulholland

World Boxing News caught up with light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this week to gauge his thoughts on several subjects in the sport.

Bivol touched on a fight with Canelo Alvarez, his ambitions to be undisputed, and hoping the Floyd Mayweather fights Manny Pacquiao instead of a YouTuber.

Beginning by asking Bivol when he expects to be back in the ring, the big-punching Russian exclusively told WBN: “I am hoping to be back in the ring by the beginning of next year.

“My team and I are working on this very hard and hoping that things calm down a little bit due to all the issues happening in the boxing world.”

On the Canelo situation with Golden Boy and DAZN, Bivol added: “I believe they have to work things out.

“Of course, I am open to fighting Canelo, just as I am interested in fighting Artur Beterbiev, Marcus Browne, the future WBO light heavyweight champion, or anybody who wants to fight me at 168 and 175.

“My goal is to unify all of the titles at 175. I have always said that, and that will not change.

“I will fight anybody who will move me a step closer to unifying all the titles in my weight division.”

On whether there are any options for a cruiserweight move in the future, Bivol dismissed the idea – for now.

“I am not a big light heavyweight. Currently, my goals are in this division.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

Finally, urged to give his opinion on Floyd Mayweather facing a YouTube vlogger, Bivol concluded: “I assume that it’s a decision he will make depending on the situation. Also, the offer that is on the table.

“But I would be interested to watch a Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight again.”







DMITRY BIVOL vs JOSH BUATSI

Out since October, Bivol has been linked to facing many of the top stars out there. One man who could be on the horizon is highly-ranked Brit Joshua Buatsi.

The Olympic bronze medalist defeated Marko Calic on Sunday evening in the UK. Furthermore, Buatsi could be just one fight away from challenging Bivol in 2021.

