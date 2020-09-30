Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. conqueror wants to beat Canelo for a second time

WBC

The World Boxing Council released further information on the man who took down Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Mario Cazares now wants Canelo Alvarez.

Chavez Jr. lost via technical decision after suffering a cut. He has since faced criticism over his performance.

Cazarez, rather than offering Chavez a second fight, wants another bout with Canelo, having defeated him in the amateurs.

Explaining the situation, the WBC said: “In Tijuana, Mario Cázares complied with what he said, defeating Julio César Chávez Jr in a spectacular event that attracted the utmost attention because that night Julio César Chávez faced Jorge Arce in an exhibition match.

“Mario said that he’d started a new story because this fight propels him to important battles because defeating a former world champion with a lot of experience shows the capabilities and boxing skills he has to become a worthy representative of the Green and Gold Belt.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR or CANELO

“He thanks the fans for their support. In an extraordinary way to his mentor, Mr. Enrique Covarrubias, he clarified that it was not a head butt that opened junior’s eyebrow. It was a right uppercut and that, if they had not stopped the fight, he would have knocked out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“He stressed that he wants to be an example for all the children who follow him. To demonstrate that champions are made based on the results of discipline and dedication.

“Excited and ready for the following challenges, Mario was emphatic when saying that he wants to face Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who he defeated when they were amateur boxers, and whom he assures can easily beat.

“Asked if the fight with Saul is more about the money, Mario was blunt in saying that he is not interested in money, because he already has it. Rather for him the important thing is glory and triumph, because he fights out for passion not for money or fame.







Canelo is currently on the lookout for an opponent for a WBC super-middleweight title clash. DAZN may well approve having featured Cazarez last time out.

