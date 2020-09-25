Josh Taylor vs Khongsong weights for super-lightweight title clash

Frank Warren

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING returns to BT Sport tomorrow night when Josh Taylor defends his unified IBF/WBA super lightweight belts against mandatory challenger, the unbeaten Apinun Khongsong from Thailand.

Also in headline position is the return of former WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards to the ring, where he will step up to bantamweight to take on Kyle Williams.

Earlier today, the four fighters took part in the official weigh-in ahead of tomorrows show.

Weights below:

Josh Taylor 9st 13lb 8oz

Apinun Khongsong 9st 13lb 8oz

Charlie Edwards 8st 5lb 8oz

Kyle Williams 8st 5lb 12oz

Davey Oliver Joyce 8st 9lb 4oz

Ionut Baluta 8st 9lb 4oz

George Davey 11st 0lb 8oz

Jeff Thomas 11st 1lb 8oz

Eithan James 10st 1lb 4oz

Kris Pilkington 10st 1lb 4oz

Live coverage on BT Sport 1 begins at 7.30pm

Taylor vs Khongsong is live on ESPN+ in the United States.

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.