Josh Taylor confirms Jack Catterall swerve with Teofimo Lopez fight

Former world champion Josh Taylor has confirmed that he’s avoided Jack Catterall again by establishing a clash with Teofimo Lopez.

The Scot, who WBN won’t recognize as a title holder until he faces Catterall again, has swerved his compatriot to face Lopez instead.

Josh Taylor avoids Jack Catterall again

This is despite previously stating his intention to rematch Catterall on two occasions only to back out. The “Tartan Tornado” will now battle ex-lightweight King Lopez on Saturday, June 10, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Discussing the fight, promoter Bob Arum did not mention the blatant negating on facing Catterall, the man who should be wearing all the belts at 140.

“This is a super fight on both sides of the pond,” said Arum about the fight UK fans are groaning about. “Josh Taylor is stepping up against the young, dynamic Teofimo Lopez.

“I cannot wait for these two supreme talents to enter the Madison Square Garden ring. It’s going to be a special night.”

Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) is the former undisputed champion. He collected all four major titles in a remarkable four-fight run with some debated wins.

Beating Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis very controversially, and Jose Ramirez, Taylor debuted in the paid ranks in 2015. He captured a Commonwealth title in his second year before defeating fellow unbeaten prospect Ohara Davies via seventh-round TKO.

The 32-year-old beat former world champions Miguel Vazquez and Viktor Postol before entering the World Boxing Super Series in 2018.

Taylor stopped then-undefeated contender Ryan Martin via TKO before capturing his first world title with a decision victory over Baranchyk.

His wins over Prograis and Ramirez left no doubt in British fans as to the world’s supreme 140-pound practitioner. That was until Catterall came along and defeated him.

Taylor returns more than one year after his last performance, the poor loss to Catterall.

Teofimio Lopez

Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is the former unified and lineal lightweight champion of the world.

In December 2019, he captured the IBF title with an explosive second-round knockout of Richard Commey. The following October, he bested pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise titles.

Thirteen months later, he lost the belts via a shocking split decision to George Kambosos Jr. The 25-year-old debuted as a super lightweight in August 2022 by stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round.

Last December, Lopez edged Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin by a split decision. Before becoming world champion, he was the buzz of the boxing world with highlight-reel knockouts over Diego Magdaleno and Mason Menard.

Lopez now has his sights set on another southpaw and hopes to become the sport’s latest two-division ruler.

Taylor-Lopez will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets go on sale Wednesday, April, at noon ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

