Nina Radovanvic promises to exploit Dina Thorslund weaknesses in Struer

Serbia’s Nina Radovanvic (14-3, 3 KOs) says she has never felt more prepared for a fight as she challenges Denmark’s Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) for the WBO Super Bantamweight World title this Saturday night at the Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark.

Thorslund will be defending her WBO Super Bantamweight World title for the third time and is headlining at the Struer Energi Park for the fifth time, the same arena where she won the belt in August 2018 against Jessica Arreguin Munoz when she produced a career best performance to win by a wide points decision.

Despite her experience, Saturday night will be Thorslund’s first title defence against a former World Champion and Nina Radovanovic says she has never felt better heading into a fight.

“I feel better and more prepared than I’ve ever felt in my career,” said former IBO World Champion Radovanovic. “I’ve had plenty of time in camp and I’m ready for the highest level on Saturday night.

“There are weaknesses in Dina’s game we have identified, but you’ll see me exploit them on Saturday night,” Radovanovic continued. “She has to deal with me before looking too far into the future!”

Thorslund has stated she that she doesn’t believe Radovanovic will be able to withstand her power and has forecasted an early stoppage, but Radovanovic is unfazed by her opponents pre-fight predictions.

“It’s nice to predict fights,” said Radovanovic. “But it’s not something I do myself. I’ll fight my best and do my job on Saturday night – I’ve been preparing for this moment all my life. This is a great chance for me and I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by.”

Dina Thorslund’s World title defence against Nina Radovanovic headlines an action packed night of boxing on September 26th that will also see Croatian heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) returning to action.

Team Sauerland’s latest signing Oliver Zaren (2-0, 2 KOs) will make his promotional debut against Volodymyr Romanenko (9-9, 8 KOs) and exciting Danish prospects Oliver Mollenberg (5-0-1, 3 KOs), Payman Akbari (1-0, 1 KO) & Jacob Bank (Pro-debut) also feature on the undercard.