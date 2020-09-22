Dina Thorslund fires stoppage warning to challenger Nina Radovanovic

WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) is planning on a knockout victory over Serbia’s Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) when they meet on September 26th at the Struer Energi Park in Struer, Denmark.

Thorslund, who is also trained as a physiotherapist and personal trainer, has implemented her expertise to increase her punching power as she plans on claiming the seventh knockout victory of her professional career.

“If I see the opportunity, I will take the chance to end the fight before the last bell,” said Thorslund. “Radovanovic has been on the deck before after being hit downstairs. I’m a good body puncher so if I hit her well, I expect her to go down!

“I think this training camp has given me more power,” continued the unbeaten 26-year-old. “I’ve introduced CrossFit into my training regime and by working on different movements I have improved my stability and balance. And with greater stability you can hit better, so I feel like I have really benefited from these changes.”

Thorslund, who will defend her WBO Super Bantamweight World title for the third time on September 26th, last fought in June 2019 when she comfortably outpointed mandatory challenger April Adams. After an extended period outside the ring, Thorslund is looking forward to stepping back through the ropes.

“I’m so excited to be fighting again! I can’t wait to get into the ring again and hear the fans in Struer. It’s been a long wait but I’ve kept myself ready and I’m in super shape. My opponent comes to fight and will give everything to become a World Champion, but I don’t think she can last 10 rounds with me.”

Dina Thorslund’s World title defence against Nina Radovanovic headlines an action packed night of boxing on September 26th that will also see Croatian heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) returning to action. Team Sauerland’s latest signing Oliver Zaren (2-0, 2 KOs) will make his promotional debut against Volodymyr Romanenko (9-9, 8 KOs) and exciting Danish prospects Oliver Mollenberg (5-0-1, 3 KOs), Payman Akbari (1-0, 1 KO) & Jacob Bank (Pro-debut) also feature on the undercard.