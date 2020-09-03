Trio of talented Danish prospects added to Thorslund vs Radovanovic bill

Three of Denmark’s elite young boxers Oliver Mollenberg (5-0-1, 3 KOs), Payman Akbari (1-0, 1 KO) and Jacob Bank (pro-debut) will feature on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s (14-0, 6 KOs) WBO Super Bantamweight World title defence against Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs) on September 26th at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

Hailing from Gilleleje, Mollenberg is widely considered to be one of the most exciting talents coming out of Denmark having won the Danish Championship three times and the Nordic Championship once before turning pro last year. The 19-year-old welterweight, who was last in action on February 29th scoring a first round knockout, will face the tough Serbian Nikola Vlajkov (6-5-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds in Struer.

Skilful featherweight Akbari will be fighting professionally for the second time in his career, having secured a dream debut first round knockout victory over Sergej Vib in his hometown of Ringkobing.

Fellow 19-year-old Jacob Bank will be making his professional debut following a stellar amateur career that saw him crowned a four-time Danish Champion one-time and Nordic Champion, across his eighty amateur bouts.

Thomas Madsen, Matchmaker for TK Promotions, believes the four Danish future stars will be a great addition for the fans in Struer.

“We bring three of Danish boxing’s great talents into the ring and we look forward to leading them towards titles and big fights,” said Madsen. “We are very excited to partner with Team Sauerland and look forward to giving our boxers the opportunity to fight on the big stage.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland: “Fans can look forward to a spectacular show on September 26th in Struer. We have a great mix of young and established talent. Not to mention a future heavyweight champion in Filip Hrgović on the card. We are back with a bang! This is going to be an incredible event that you do not want to miss.”

Mollenberg, Akbari and Bank join heavyweight star Filip Hrgović and Team Sauerland’s latest signing Oliver Zaren on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight with Nina Radovanovic on September 26th at the Struer Energy Park.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk