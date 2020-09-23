Usyk vs. Chisora heavyweight collision set for Halloween on UK PPV

Heavyweight stars Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora will collide in a UK Pay Per View clash next month, Matchroom Boxing has moved to confirm.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound contender will finally face the British favorite on Saturday, October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Their original May 23 date remained on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) moved to Heavyweight after dominating at Cruiserweight, ending his great spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponents’ backyard against Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev, and Tony Bellew.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist began his assault on the Heavyweight division by retiring Chazz Witherspoon.

The victory took seven rounds at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago last October. Usyk now continues his bid to become a two-weight World Champion when he faces an in-form Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs).

Former World Title challenger Chisora scored a devastating second-round knockout over Poland’s Artur Szpilka at The O2 in July 2019.

The victory came a year from his incredible eighth-round KO win against Carlos Takam at the same venue. Chisora also battered fellow Brit David Price in four rounds in October 2019.

The Finchley powerhouse, guided by former two-weight World Champion David Haye, has lofty ambitions of his own. He’s planning on giving Usyk nightmares in his first real test in boxing’s glamour division as he looks to pull off what would be one of the best wins by a Brit in recent years.







HEAVYWEIGHT REFUND

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “We’re very excited to announce the rescheduled date for Oleksandr Usyk versus Derek Chisora.

“Furthermore, it’s an intriguing Heavyweight showdown with plenty at stake!”

Tickets purchased for the postponed event at The O2 in London on Saturday, May 23, will be refunded. Please contact your point of purchase if you have any queries.