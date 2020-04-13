David Haye sure Derek Chisora can shock Oleksandr Usyk at heavyweight

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Hayemaker Promotions supremo David Haye has backed Derek Chisora to inflict a first loss on Oleksandr Usyk when the pair finally share the ring.

Due to coronavirus, Usyk vs Chisora is still looking for a date. It’s expected the Pay-Per-View clash will go ahead later this year.

Haye, speaking during the only formalities that could be completed before lockdown, aired his views on Chisora’s chances.

“We have ourselves a situation with an exceptional Cruiserweight. Perhaps even the best ever moving into a division where he hasn’t done anything yet,” said Haye.

“He touched on it as an amateur. But that (kind of fight) is long-range and about boxing skills. Derek isn’t going to try and outbox Usyk. He’s going to drag him into a dogfight from the first bell.

“I feel he is brave enough to hold his feet because he feels he is significantly better than Derek but he is going to be in there with a completely different animal.

“Sometimes skills can be overridden by size, heart, and desire. I don’t feel that Usyk has been in a rough fight which he will be (versus Chisora).

“We are going to cause a massive upset and I feel that Usyk has miscalculated Derek heading into this fight.”

On how Chisora found himself in the ring with a divisional number one, Haye added: “Who would have thought that Derek would have been in the ring with a pound for pound king in Usyk a couple of years back?

“Usyk does not realize what Derek is about! His coach will not allow him in sparring to do what Derek will be doing to him with 10oz gloves on. This will be a special fight.”







FALL 2020

Promoter Eddie Hearn is working alongside Haye to bring Usyk vs Chisora to UK and DAZN screens, potentially in the fall.

Everything relies on the quarantine conditions in Great Britain and the worrying status of London coping with the outbreak.

It’s hoped COVID-19 will be under enough control for fights to go ahead sometime in August, with Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin due to be the first scheduled by Matchroom.

Usyk vs Chisora could conceivably happen in September or October, all being well. Even more of a chance if reports of a vaccine being rushed through come to fruition.

Therefore, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

