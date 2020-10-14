Usyk needs world-class heavyweight test, ‘Chisora will try to break me!’

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk admits he needs a big test at heavyweight to be ready for a 2021 world title shot.

The talented Ukrainian faces Derek Chisora on October 31, knowing full well a victory puts him directly in line for the WBO championship.

Already the mandatory challenger, Usyk is just one step away from Anthony Joshua or the vacant strap.

Discussing his clash with the experienced Chisora, Usyk is sure this kind of test is just what will prepare him.

“I have really missed boxing,” said Usyk. “I’m working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on October 31.

“I expect a real test in Derek – he is strong, tough, and resilient. He is a huge guy, and he hits hard.

“As a Cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as Undisputed Champion. Now I am following the same path as a Heavyweight.

“I need to test myself against world-class Heavyweights on my new road to Undisputed, and Derek stands in front of me.

“Many people say that Derek is a monster, but deep down, he is a kind man. I don’t expect to see that good side of him.

“I know that he wants to break me, but I am water, wind, and fire altogether. Derek Chisora, I am coming for you!”

USYK at HEAVYWEIGHT

Alexander Krassyuk, General Director of K2 Promotions, added:

“Oleksandr Usyk versus Derek Chisora is one of the most anticipated fights in the Heavyweight division.

“The fight was originally scheduled to take place in May, but I can assure boxing fans around the world that it will be worth the wait.







“Usyk is under huge pressure. He has to prove himself a true Heavyweight, while Chisora has nothing to lose and is always dangerous.

“It will be a violent and bloody battle. I cannot wait to see them finally collide in the ring on October 31.”

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.