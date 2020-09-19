Mike Tyson ex-wife files cease and desist despite no biopic plans for her

The former wife of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has filed a cease and desist against the heavyweight star despite no plans for Robin Givens to feature in a new biopic.

Jamie Foxx will portray Tyson is a movie that has been in development for some time now.

Filming was due to begin in 2020 until the pandemic hit.

Speaking about the film previously, Foxx had stated Givens – who was involved in a turbulent relationship with Tyson in the 1980s at the height of his fame – was not in a developing script.

Foxx wants to shine the spotlight on a different kind of Mike Tyson. Despite this fact, Givens has brought lawyers in to deal with what seems to be a non-issue.

According to Page Six, Givens has ordered: “that Mr. Tyson cease and desist from further defaming Ms. Givens”.

One bone of contention Givens has a solid point about, though, is any discussion of her previous dealings with Tyson.

The ex-actress fired a warning to Tyson about any chats involving her on his highly-popular ‘Hotboxin’ Podcast‘.

“To those producing Mr. Tyson’s podcast, on notice that they are to refrain from portraying Ms. Givens in a false, negative and defamatory light.”

A statement aimed to put Tyson in his place on the matter said: “While (Ms. Givens) has attempted to move on, she still finds herself fighting the abusive, demeaning, and false accounts of their relationship by Mr. Tyson nearly 35 years later.

“It is time for Mr. Tyson to let this marriage be the relic of the past that it is.”







MIKE TYSON MOVIE

A recent appearance on Sirius XM saw Givens address talk of the movie. It took place just after Foxx had ruled out any of their marriage in the filming.

“That wasn’t, like, a fun ex for me,” Givens told Andy Cohen. “There were so many things that are so not true that it’s hard not to feel deeply disturbed by it.

“In a way, I hope I’m stronger because of this, or going through this process. But it’s really – it’s a little upsetting.”

Cohen asked Givens directly, ‘Are you hoping you’re not in the movie?’ She replied: “Of course. The absolute truth would be yes.”

Tyson’s new biopic, with Oscar-winner Foxx at the helm, is set to focus on how the boxer changed following his release from Prison.

Subject to any script changes between now and the resumption of filming.

