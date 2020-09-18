Piers Morgan shuts down ‘Flat-Earther’ Carl Froch for coronavirus theory

GMB / SKY

Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan went one-on-one with former world champion Carl Froch this week with their differing views on Covid-19.

Froch responded to Morgan after the ‘Good Morning Britain’ star continued his trend of warning people of the dangerous rise in cases.

‘The Cobra’ bit back by offering his theory on how to tackle the virus. Froch didn’t include any government recommendations in his offering, though.

He told Morgan: “How about telling people to, 1- Exercise more, 2- Eat healthily and 3- Boost your immune system,” before adding: “All you do is talk absolute BS!

Just thought I’d get that off my chest!”

In typical sharp-tongued Morgan fashion, it didn’t take long for Froch to gets his answer and a subsequent Twitter block to go with it.

“REMINDER: Carl thinks Planet Earth is ‘100% flat,” pointed out Morgan.

Soon after, it was Froch’s turn, as he stated: “This sums up Piers Moron. When he can’t win the debate, he doesn’t let you speak.”

The ex-Britain’s got talent judge then continued: “Hi Carl, I prefer not to ‘debate’ with people who call me Moron.. just an FYI.

“Carl thinks the Earth’s flat and the moon landing was faked. I’m not sure I’m quite ready to hear his expert coronavirus views. Thanks anyway,” he concluded.

As it turns out, Froch isn’t the only one pushing this trio of steps to tackle the disease.

Eddie Hearn did so the day before his good friend and fellow-Matchroom member.

Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance..how about get more exercise, eat healthily, boost your immune system. Just my morning thought 😂 🤷‍♂️ have a good day! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 17, 2020

PIERS MORGAN WARNING

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance. How about get more exercise, eat healthily, boost your immune system.

“Just my morning thought,” said Hearn, in sentiments then echoed by Froch.

None of that advice is of any good, according to Morgan. The columnist is severely worried about the daily deaths and ICU admissions going up week upon week.







Never one to shy away, Morgan added more of his views on the worrying situation in the United Kingdom.

“Those whose selfish, reckless attitude and behavior have caused the new spike in coronavirus cases/hospitalizations will be the loudest to scream their fury when we go back into national lockdown.

“If only there was a vaccine for Covidiocy,” quipped Morgan.

Local lockdowns are being enforced at an ever-growing frequency since British schools reopened earlier this month.

Furthermore, the testing system implemented has struggled to cope with the increase in demand.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.