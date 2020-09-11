Vasyl Lomachenko: Four-weight title chance beckons after ‘modern classic’

The October 17 undisputed unification between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez has been labeled ‘the best fight in boxing’ by promoter Bob Arum.

Loma and Lopez collide for all the marbles at lightweight inside the MGM Grand’ Bubble’ in Las Vegas.

Securing the bout gave fans of the sport a welcomed boost after lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the ink is dry, Arum is looking forward to putting on a great spectacle after working with ESPN to deliver a non-Pay Per View event.

“Lomachenko-Lopez is the best fight that we could make in boxing. We are delighted that it will be available to fans for no extra charge live on ESPN,” said the Top Rank chairman.

“Teofimo and Vasiliy demanded the fight. We are glad we could make it happen.

“Vasiliy has never backed down from a challenge since he turned pro under the Top Rank banner. Teofimo is a fearless young champion daring to be great.

“This has all the makings of a modern boxing classic,” he added.

Undercard fights are currently in the works for what will be the highest-profile card without fans this year.

The winner will hold all four championships in the 135-pound weight class, with Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis holding the secondary belts.

Either one could challenge the winner if their respective promoters push for the clash.

VASYL LOMACHENKO MAXED OUT

Should Lomachenko take the honors, as bookmakers suggest, it will be interesting to see where the Ukrainian goes from there.

At present, the formidable one – known as ‘Hi-Tech’, believes he’s at his maximum weight limit. But depending on what challenge is laid in front of him at 140, Loma may be tempted to move up one more.







Two champions hold four straps at super-lightweight, with both also eyeing a massive undisputed battle.

If all four championships become one, and the winner of Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor moves up, Loma would be in a prime place for a vacant title shot in 2021.

Lopez, for his part, will be looking to instigate a changing of the guard.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.