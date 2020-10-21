Record ratings make Teofimo Lopez vs Vasyl Lomachenko II a no-brainer

Mikey Williams

Top Rank has revealed eye-popping ratings for last weekend’s undisputed lightweight unification between Teofimo Lopez and Vasyl Lomachenko.

According to Top Rank, Lopez vs. Lomachenko peaked at almost THREE MILLION viewers. ‘It was also the most-streamed boxing event ever,’ said a Top Rank statement.

Broadcast on ESPN and FITE TV around the world, Lopez vs. Lomachenko was the biggest event of the year due to the coronavirus crisis.

A lack of a major action since the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder rematch handed Lopez vs. Lomachenko extra significance.

Talk of a rematch between the pair is now intensifying, especially now that a surgeon had confirmed reports of Lomachenko being injured when they fought.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán spoke with the specialized press during his traditional ‘Coffee Tuesday’ about Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo López.

Sulaiman opened up on how Lopez overcame the lightweight division and became WBC Franchise champion, defeating Lomachenko by unanimous decision.

The WBC said: “For the WBC´s leader, this was a more different and complicated fight than we expected, with a high-level focus and concentration of tactics.

“In his opinion, the new champ scores very high merits, as he managed to dominate in terms of technique and take control of the fight.

“He considered that Vasiliy Lomachenko was expecting a rival loaded with hurricane fury, but he didn`t get that from wily Teofimo. He did not know how to adjust his boxing… at least during the first half of the bout.

“An astutely earned gain, which gave Teofimo a considerable tactical advantage.

“He congratulated both fighters, as both of them gave us one of the most important cards of the year.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – UNDISPUTED

Whether Lopez will be open to facing Lomachenko again after convincingly winning eight rounds from twelve at the MGM Grand remains another story.

A move up to 140 is a distinct possibility, but money talks. Nd the pandemic may be subsided enough to have fans for a spring 2021 second installment.







Lopez would be looking at a considerably larger paycheck to delay his move to super lightweight. The TV numbers would make sure of that.

Also, the fans would be on board due to the furor surrounding the first meeting. It’s now down to promoter Bob Arum to persuade Lopez this is the way to go.

