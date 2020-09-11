Anthony Yarde vs Dec Spelman: Weights for Saturday night

Now that all the participants are weighed-in, and confirmed covid-free, Hall-of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren’s incredible run of shows can continue live, tomorrow night on BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm.

In the main event of the evening, ‘The Beast from the East’ Anthony Yarde will meet one of Britain’s hardest men Dec Spelman, before hopefully moving on to a domestic dust-up with Commonwealth Champion Lyndon Arthur later in the year.

Elsewhere on the card, Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley will do battle in a British eliminator for the Middleweight crown currently worn by Welshman Liam Williams.

The vacant IBF European title will also be on the line at welterweight when Cedrick Peynaud meets English champion Ekow Essuman. Lightweight Bilal Ali, featherweight Amin Jahanzeb and debut making super-welterweight Josh Frankham round out the card.

Official weights below:

Anthony Yarde 12st 11lb 12oz

Dec Spelman 12st 12lb

Mark Heffron 11st 5lb 9oz

Denzel Bentley 11st 5lb 4oz

Ekow Essuman 10st 6lb 11oz

Cedrick Peynaud 10st 6lb 5oz

Mohammed Bilal Ali 9st 8lb 4oz

Ed Harrison 9st 5lb 9oz

Josh Frankham 11st 8oz

Kev McAuley 11st 2lb