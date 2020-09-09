Tragedy strikes Floyd Mayweather again as another fighter is murdered

@mayweatherpromo

Promoter Floyd Mayweather has suffered another tragic loss in 2020 after news broke of the shocking murder of Danny Gonzalez at a picnic on Labor Day.

Mayweather signed the youngster at just 18 back in 2016 and hailed Gonzalez as a future star.

It didn’t quite work out that way for Gonzalez but he still has a big future ahead of him when his life was cut short at 22.

According to eye-witness accounts, Gonzalez was enjoying some family time when he was targeted and shot by a perpetrator who walked up to him with intent.

Gonzalez didn’t stand a chance.

The death is a third to hit Mayweather over the past few months after the mother of his children and uncle Roger Mayweather.

It’s been a terrible year for the former pound for pound king, who has emersed himself in boxing to keep himself occupied.

In a tribute, Mayweather posted on Instagram, “R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten” alongside a picture of themselves when Gonzalez signed for his company.

Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC, made a statement on the senseless killing of another fighter.

“The World Boxing Council and its President Mauricio Sulaimán mourn the death of young prospect Daniel González.

“Danny, as he was known, had an outstanding career as an amateur fighter and as a professional, he had 3 wins. He was part of the Mayweather Promotions team since his debut.

“All the WBC family send deepest condolences to Danny’s family and friends, at this terribly sad time.

“Rest in peace!”

We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time. May Danny rest in eternal peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tu1bvQ5vTQ — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 8, 2020

The death of Danny comes hot on the heels of the slaying of ex-WBC Youth Champion Jose Briegel Quirino.

Quirino was also murdered just a few days ago in Tijuana. He was only 24.

According to the WBC, “The Tijuana fighter was attacked with a firearm on Thursday afternoon. Furthermore, after being transferred to a hospital, he unfortunately died.”







Two horrific acts within days of each other during the height of a pandemic that is crippling Mexico.

Our condolences to both families involved. Dark days for the sport.

