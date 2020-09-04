Anthony Joshua reveals gameplan to take down ‘vulnerable’ Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has outlined his blueprint to take down Tyson Fury as the heavyweight champion continues to target an all-British showdown.

The Londoner appeared on Roman Kemp’s Capital Breakfast Show on Thursday where he discussed Fury, among other things.

In addressing Fury fight speculation, Joshua said he’d go into a potential showdown with ‘a winner’s head on my shoulders’ and ‘do whatever it takes by any means’ to win.

Strong words from Joshua who is pushing on with a mandatory clash against Kubrat Pulev, possibly in December.

Before Joshua gets to Fury, though, he has to also face Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian is the stipulated challenger with the WBO.

Here’s how the conversation with Kemp went down:

Roman Kemp: It’s the biggest fight out there that needs to happen, yourself vs Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua: Mm. I agree with you.

RK: I mean, what are your current thoughts on Tyson? What do you reckon, how do you think that would go, you vs him?

AJ: I’ve got a winner’s head on my shoulders, so I’m going in to win. You know you work Tyson’s body. I know certain shots that he’s vulnerable to as well, so I kind of create those opportunities as well.

“With a winner’s head on my shoulders, I’ll go in there. I’ll do whatever it takes by any means really.”







ANTHONY JOSHUA on VIRGIL

Also during the chat, AJ says he could beat footballers at their own game and jokes that he could even replace Virgil van Dijk at Premier League Champions Liverpool.

RK: Other than boxing, which sports star do you think you could beat at their own game?

AJ: Listen, I’m a keen footballer, I reckon I could do a job up-to-bat with the boys.

RK: So who would you replace then, that’s what I want to know?

AJ: I reckon I’ll probably replace Van Dijk.

RK: Ohh ok, all right. So do a job against Van Dijk, very good.

