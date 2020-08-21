Despite losing 140lbs, Mike Tyson will out-weigh Roy Jones Jr. massively

Mike Tyson will head into his comeback clash with Roy Jones Jr. later this year with a huge weight advantage over his fellow veteran.

Despite losing a staggering 140 pounds since his heaviest ever weight of his Hangover Movie days and a massive 70lbs since training began for his return, Tyson still expects to scale a career-high 240 pounds for RJJ.

Jones Jr. has stated he is likely to be around the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds, leaving Tyson with a firm leg up in that department.

Outlining what poundage he plans to be for the exhibition on November 28th, the former light-heavyweight king told The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Fight Nation: “I will be very similar in weight as I was in the John Ruiz fight (193lbs in 2003).

“I may be around five pounds heavier, but very similar. I’m in the boxing gym every day (training fighters and preparing). I have my own gym in my own yard.”

Asked what he feels about fighting after a two-year absence from competitive bouts, Jones added: “Some time away from a sport makes you miss it.

“Once you miss it you come back with a different attitude to it because it makes you appreciate it more. I think he realized how much he missed it.

“He wanted it back even if it’s just for one day or half an hour. And that’s enough because he realized how much he had and the effect he had on people he had.

“Also, the effect on the sport he had and he wants to go back to it for a minute.”







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR. EXCITEMENT

Concluding on the coronavirus outbreak and what effect it’s had on the sport of boxing, the ex-pound for pound number one stated: “We are on our way back.

“I think that’s a great thing. I think the announcement of this fight has catapulted boxing and made people stand up.

“They want to know about this fight. I think it’s got people excited about boxing again. I think there are some good fights happening now.”

Tyson vs Jones is live on Triller. Furthermore, the event features Badou Jack and Viddal Riley on an undercard expected to be extended in the coming weeks.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.