Triller confirm host for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV event on Nov 28

Triller revealed today that renowned host and boxing enthusiast Mario Lopez would host the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday, November 28th at 9:00 pm ET.

The event will feature soon-to-be-announced iconic musical performances, along with undercard fights featuring Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, ensuring that this will be the live event of the year.

The commentators, plus multiple iconic musical performances are in the pipeline for the event in the coming weeks. Fans can watch the event on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming www.TysonOnTriller.com.

The multitalented and beloved Mario Lopez has successfully lent his hand to almost every facet of the entertainment industry. He began his illustrious career over three decades ago as a child actor and became a household name in his breakout role as Slater on Saved by the Bell.

Since then, Mario has won two Emmys. He is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” and currently hosts iHeartRadio national podcasts “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez” and the ESPN boxing podcast, “The 3 Knockdown Rule.”

Also, Lopez created and served as executive producer of the Netflix scripted series “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”

He is also producing and starring on the reboot of “Saved By The Bell” for NBC’s new streaming service Peacock and the executive producer of “Menudo” reboot. He is the producer and lead of the Lifetime Christmas film “FelizNaviDAD.”

“I’ve been watching boxing since I was a child with my father and grandfather. It’s one of the few sports where Latinos get represented across the board, so it was always a sense of pride for me.

“It all inspired me to begin training at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym several years ago.

“To have the opportunity to combine my passion for boxing with hosting is genuinely a career milestone. For it to be at such a legendary event, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it,” said Lopez.







MIKE TYSON on TRILLER

The fight is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations.

“There was no better host for this fight than Mario. He is a lifelong boxing fan, and he’s just as excited for Tyson’s return to the ring as we are. We know he’ll bring the passion and enthusiasm this once-in-a-lifetime event deserves,” said CEO of Eros Innovations, Sophie Watts.

This four-hour live event will be airing globally on November 28th, 2020, at 9:00 pm ET with the three-hour main card on Pay-Per-View and streaming www.TysonOnTriller.com. Producers include Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht, and Nakisa Bidarian.