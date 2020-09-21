Everything under control for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. – says WBC chief

@miketyson / @royjonesjr

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has assured those worried about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. that all is well for the November clash.

Previously, Sulaiman had reservations about the safety of the contest when initially confirmed for September.

Moved back two months to allow a more extended preparation, Sulaiman is happy after assuring the California State Athletic Commission.

“Mike Tyson’s return to the ring continues to generate great interest around the world,” pointed out Sulaiman. “It has been announced that November will be the month for this highly anticipated event.

“The California State Athletic Commission is one of the best in the world. It has everything under control to make this exhibition a great show with all the medical and administrative care for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

“This exhibition will be supported by a magnificent fight card. Also, there’s a first-rate musical show. So it will be an unforgettable night.

“The world is sorely in need of entertainment and, without a doubt, it will be an event remembered by millions of people, for being something great during the pandemic,” he added.

SAFETY

When firstly commenting on the legends contest, Sulaiman had stated: “The exhibition is an eight-round contest, without headgear and wearing 12-ounce gloves.

“This is a point that worries me. Both Tyson and Jones should wear headgear that boxers use in sparring. They should also wear 16 or even 18-ounce gloves.

“This event is a charity initiative that is highly appreciated and seeks to give sports fans a moment of entertainment.

“That is why the World Boxing Council fully supports the realization of it. But I repeat, in no way can the safety of the contenders be neglected.

“I am certain that the California State Athletic Commission is taking every single provision to ensure their safety before and during the event.”







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR

That they do, fans are looking forward to once again seeing the great Mike Tyson grace a boxing ring in anger.

Videos of the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ training for the encounter have gone viral many times. The ex-world heavyweight champion is raking in huge paychecks for each one he releases with a new t-shirt sponsorship on it.

As for Jones, out of action for only two years and three years younger should be of some advantage to the one-time light heavyweight ruler.