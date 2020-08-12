Manny Pacquiao one of three WBA welterweight title-holders, could be four

SHO / M.Pizano / SM.Ham

The World Boxing Association confirmed a new interim champion last week meaning Manny Pacquiao is now one of three world title-holders in their ranks.

Pacquiao currently holds the WBA ‘super’ championship. Vergil Ortiz recently got his hands on the WBA Gold strap, whatever that is.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Since being dethroned by Pacquiao, Keith Thurman no longer holds status with the organization. This means there’s a ‘regular’ title spot open.

But instead of handing this out to number five-ranked Jamal James, the WBA sanction an interim clash.

James became that champion by defeating Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

So there are three champions at present. Potentially four when the ‘regular’ belt comes back into play.

Looking at the rankings, Yordenis Ugas will be a sure-fire choice to battle it out for the crown, potentially with Mikey Garcia or Gabriel Maestre in the opposite corner.

We will know more soon.

JAMAL JAMES

For his part, James won on the cards by margins of 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111 to claim the black and gold.

The fight was during the main event of the evening organized by PBC on the West Coast of the United States.

“Shango” took advantage of his height and range to put up a fight at long range and limit his Puerto Rican opponent most of the rounds.







The American worked well with his jab and punished the Puerto Rican with his right to win the decision.

James had to deal with Dulorme’s insistent and aggressive attacks and at first, he found it difficult to decipher the Caribbean.

However, as the rounds went by, James adapted and studied his rival to impose his style and accumulate rounds, especially in the second half of the fight.

The tall champion improved his record to 27 wins, 1 loss, and 12 knockouts, while Dulorme’s record is 25 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw, and 16 wins by KO.