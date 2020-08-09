Floyd Mayweather loses major fight option, down to one lucrative choice

@floydmayweather

It’s been confirmed that Floyd Mayweather is down to one final option if the boxing superstar ever decided to end his most recent retirement.

The 43-year-old announced his decision to stick to exhibitions in 2020, months on from declaring his interest in facing both Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

Either of those bouts is Mayweather’s only real source of major income from the sport. McGregor and Pacquiao are the only rivals in Mayweather’s range who can make him a nine-figure purse.

But speaking to TMZ in an interview over the weekend, McGregor’s former boss Dana White says the Irishman is off the menu.

“No, no, no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor. But I don’t know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor’s retired,” White told TMZ.

“When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired.

“As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.



“He is retired right now. He’s not fighting. So, per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year.

“If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor is retired,” he added.

COLLABORATION

On whether any collaboration with Mayweather is now dead in the water, the UFC boss stated: “Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth. We’re still interested on both sides.”

White then went on to confirm an event was ‘very possible’ without going into any specifics.

Right now, it seems to be Japan or bust for the ‘Money’ man. He knows he can make up to and above ten million dollars an appearance over there.

Discussions are already underway with RIZIN, a company he appeared for back in 2018.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MANNY PACQUIAO

As for Pacquiao, the Filipino is now the only option left for Mayweather should a full professional return adding to his 50-0 record ever come back to the table.

The last time they fought, Mayweather banked over $300 million. If they did it again, anytime over the next two or three years, the five-weight world champion could easily still pocket that magical nine-figure number.

WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.