Roy Jones Jr. understands fears for his safety in Mike Tyson Legends fight

No sooner had Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. been announced was there a genuine gasp from boxing fans about the fact the fight was agreed.

Tyson, looking in unbelievable shape at 54, taking on Jones Jr. – a former pound for pound king who fought as recently as 2018.

Despite the activity, though, some found pointed to a devastating stoppage loss by Jones against Enzo Maccarinelli back in 2015.

Jones, facing the only live opponent since 2011, was battered and beaten by a Maccarinelli who had seen better days himself.

Going off several twenty-second videos of Tyson in devastating form, there are real concerns about Jones sharing the ring with such a rejuvenated animal.

Discussing the September 12 Pay-Per-View, Jones understands why there are fears for his well-being.

“His legs are huge and his thighs are huge. His arms are huge and his neck is huge! It’s very risky, yes. But God’s in control of all,” stated Jones.

“(Previously) I was beating everybody in every weight class I was in, so what you gonna do?

“It’s like David and Goliath. He’s a giant monster, we know. I’m little David and all I’ve got is God on my side, which is all I’m gonna need.”

That statement came on the back of Jones announcing his delight at securing such a high-profile encounter.

“I’m happy that this fight between me and Mike Tyson will happen! I was always ready and will be ready this time as well.

“I want all my fans to support me and tune in. Its gonna be epic,” he pointed out.

Those who expressed a serious raising of eyebrows at Jones signing to fight Tyson was current welterweight king Errol Spence Jr.

Spence said: “Mike still can hit and he looks quick still. (This) s— might end sad.”

Comments from fans included: “The more I see these recent clips of Mike Tyson training, the more I just want to pray for Roy Jones Jr.”

And, “Roy Jones Jr is getting in the ring with THIS?!?! (Tyson talking about his mentality towards fighting). Mike Tyson is about to commit murder.”







MIKE TYSON AGE vs ROY JONES JR.

On the flip side, some see it as an advantage to Jones. The ex-light-heavyweight ruler has youth and recent experience on his side.

Plus there are question marks on how long Tyson will be able to keep up in the fight being out for a decade and a half.

Those training clips are mere seconds long. ‘Iron’ Mike could find it hard after just one round at his age.

But that’s the intrigue of this bout and why punters are expected to sign up for the PPV in their droves when the legends collide in Los Angeles.

