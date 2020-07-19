Agit Kabayel beats Evgenios Lazaridis in front of one thousand fans

Eroll Popova

Agit Kabayel became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Heavyweight Champion after beating Evgenios Lazaridis by a unanimous decision.

It was an excellent fight at the Elbaupark in Magdeburg, Germany. The judges’ cards were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

Kabayel vs Lazaridis was a special event, in which only a thousand people were able to enter under the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

A great advance in world boxing after the pandemic break. Great news for everyone in the boxing world, which has been holding events mostly behind closed doors.

Kabayel knew the opportunity he had and the high expectations surrounding the pioneer organization’s regional belt. Therefore, he gave his all from the first round and went forward against a taller and heavier opponent.

Lazaridis had about 19 pounds of advantage at the weigh-in on Friday.

AGIT KABAYEL PRESSURE

That pressure was important for the victory of the local fighter. His jabs, combined with his body blows, gradually demolished Lazaridis.

Lazaridis began in earnest but had to give in to Kabayel’s incisive attack.

The victory places the German boxer on the boxing world map and gets him closer to better opportunities to become a world champion.

It was the 20th victory in Kabayel’s career, who now has 13 KOs. For his part, Lazaridis left his record at 16 wins, 3 losses, and 10 KOs.







AGIT KABAYEL NEWS on WBN

Agit Kabayel signs with Top Rank after vacating Euro heavyweight strap Kabayel (19-0, 13 KOs) has signed a promotional contract with Top Rank, which will co-promote his bouts with SES Boxing. He is ranked No. 4 by the IBF and No. 9 by both the WBO and WBC. Kabayel made three defenses of the European heavyweight title before vacating the crown to pursue opportunities stateside. He […]